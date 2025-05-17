Yankees Announce Bad News About Pitcher Dealing With Injury

The New York Yankees are in control of the American League East division early on in the 2025 campaign, but in order to reach the top of the mountain this season, they are going to need all hands on deck. With that in mind, the team was encouraged to see veteran reliever Jake Cousins closing in on a return to action, but his momentum has been disrupted, as he has been dealt a tough injury update.

Cousins has not pitched at all yet this season for the Yankees, and while they have managed to get by without him to this point, they’d ideally rather have him at their disposal. While it seemed like a return was inevitable, a new injury has popped up that has pushed back Cousins’ return to action for the time being.

Jake Cousins Dealing with New Pectoral Injury

Yankees RHP Jake Cousins has been shut down for 4-5 days of no throwing after experiencing pec discomfort following a live BP session, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 17, 2025

Cousins found his way into the majors back in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, as he became a key piece of their bullpen. His role waned over the next two seasons, as he appeared in just 21 total games in 2022 and 2023 after appearing in 30 in 2021. That eventually led Cousins to the Yankees, where he found a home in their bullpen on their way to the World Series.

In 37 games with the Yankees, Cousins posted a 2.37 earned run average while racking up 53 strikeouts and a save. The problem was that Cousins struggled in the postseason, as he gave up five earned runs in his six appearances with the bright lights of the playoffs seeming to get to him. Ultimately, it wouldn’t have mattered against the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers, but it was a bit disappointing to see Cousins take a step back when the team needed him the most.

Still, that didn’t discourage the Yankees from sticking with Cousins, but the problem is that he was placed on the 60-day injured list back on March 27 with a right elbow flexor strain. While Cousins has been making progress in his return from that ailment, a new pectoral injury has popped up that has resulted in the veteran right-handed being shut down. However, the hope is that he will be able to pick up where he left off midway through next week.

Yankees Continue to Piece Together Bullpen in Jake Cousins’ Absence

The bullpen has been a big issue for New York early in the season, as their new closer, Devin Williams, has struggled mightily since being picked up in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers over the offseason. The argument over whether Williams or Luke Weaver should be closing games has raged on, and that’s ultimately the most important decision manager Aaron Boone will have to make moving forward.

Having the rest of the bullpen healthy would help, though, which is why Cousins’ return is such a big subject for the team. The hope is that he will be back soon, but his latest pectoral injury is certainly worrying. In the meantime, the Yanks will look to win their Rivalry Weekend matchup with the New York Mets, as they will square off in the rubber match on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.