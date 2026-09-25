New York Yankees Make Sudden Cody Bellinger Change Before Orioles Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

They will play a doubleheader.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Thursday: “Saturday’s Yankees-Orioles game (Saturday, September 26) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up tomorrow, Friday, September 25, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, which will begin at 4:05 p.m.”

New York Yankees Make Sudden Cody Bellinger Change

The Yankees are coming off a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Cody Bellinger had no hits in four at-bats.

For Friday’s first game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees Game 1 9/25 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF A. Rosario RF G. Lombard Jr. SS S. Jones CF A. Volpe 3B A. Sánchez C J. Caballero 2B B. Beck SP”

Bellinger has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The move is likely just for rest.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .266 with 131 hits, 17 home runs, 73 RBIs, 73 runs and 12 stolen bases in 131 games.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second year with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

The three-time All-Star is a former MVP and World Series Champion.

Looking At The Yankees On Friday

The Yankees have already clinched a spot in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 92-67 record in 159 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today’s CC Sabathia Ceremony will begin at 3:15 pm. Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Dellin Betances, and Chris Young are set to join @CC_Sabathia as we honor his career and legacy. All @yankeestadium gates will open to fans at 2:30 pm, at which time distribution will begin for the September 25 scheduled promotional item (Josh Hart Yankees Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines for the 1st 18,000 Guests in attendance).”