New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Austin Wells Statement

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will get the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels.

They took two out of three games (and most recently won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Yankees escape Anaheim with a 6-3 win and a series win over the Angels. Yankees are now 80-60. Yankees are 3.5 games behind the Rays in the AL East and 5 games ahead of the Red Sox for the top wild card.”

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Austin Wells Statement

Austin Wells finished with two hits and two RBIs off the bench.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Wells when he met with the media (via YES Network).

He was first asked about Wells’ big hit (to take the lead) in the 10th inning.

Bellinger: “Incredible at-bat. Obviously shot a ton of energy into our locker room. He’s just been doing so good. And it’s always nice for that ball to get through and to give us the energy to keep it going.”

Reporter: “Obviously for Austin it’s been trouble overall offensively. But what have you thought of just his at-bats over this last month and a half?”

Bellinger: “It’s been really good. He’s done such a tremendous job behind the dish too. Being catcher is so difficult. It’s such a taxing position. He just handles it so well. He handles our pitchers well. And on top of that, he’s put together a lot of good at-bats. And it’s really fun to watch.”

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He has struggled this season (but is playing better as of late).

Right now, the 27-year-old is batting .190 with 55 hits, 10 home runs, 28 RBIs, 30 runs and three stolen bases in 105 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will visit the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.