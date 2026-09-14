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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees took two out of three games in the series.

Ben Rice finished Sunday’s game with one home run and two walks.

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Rice Statement

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees connects for his first inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Cody, what are your impressions of Ben Rice in the leadoff spot?”

Bellinger: “He’s been doing a good job. Ben is just a very talented hitter. He’s very smart. He understands mechanically what he wants to do. It doesn’t really matter who’s on the mound; he’s got a plan, he’s got an approach, and he knows what he wants to do. It’s pretty impressive to watch. It’s been fun to watch.”

Reporter: “How does he maybe complement you with him batting in front of you?”

Bellinger: “Yeah, good… All the lefties usually talk throughout the game and everything about the pitcher. We have good conversations, and we can learn a lot from each other.”

Looking At Rice

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases for his first inning solo home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He is currently batting .260 with 138 hits, 38 home runs, 90 RBIs, 95 runs and three stolen bases in 142 games.

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches his three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

As for Bellinger, he is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

The former MVP (and 2020 World Series Champion) has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .268 with 122 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 68 runs and 11 stolen bases in 122 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

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