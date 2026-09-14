New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees took two out of three games in the series.

Ben Rice finished Sunday’s game with one home run and two walks.

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Rice Statement

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Cody, what are your impressions of Ben Rice in the leadoff spot?”

Bellinger: “He’s been doing a good job. Ben is just a very talented hitter. He’s very smart. He understands mechanically what he wants to do. It doesn’t really matter who’s on the mound; he’s got a plan, he’s got an approach, and he knows what he wants to do. It’s pretty impressive to watch. It’s been fun to watch.”

Reporter: “How does he maybe complement you with him batting in front of you?”

Bellinger: “Yeah, good… All the lefties usually talk throughout the game and everything about the pitcher. We have good conversations, and we can learn a lot from each other.”

Looking At Rice

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

He is currently batting .260 with 138 hits, 38 home runs, 90 RBIs, 95 runs and three stolen bases in 142 games.

Looking At Bellinger

As for Bellinger, he is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

The former MVP (and 2020 World Series Champion) has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .268 with 122 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 68 runs and 11 stolen bases in 122 games.