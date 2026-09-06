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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Ben Rice Statement

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres by a score of 5-1 in California.

With the win, they tied up the series at 1-1.

The two teams will finish the series on Sunday afternoon.

Cody Bellinger Makes Ben Rice Statement

GettyThird base coach Luis Rojas congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Ben Rice finished Saturday’s victory with three hits and two walks.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What do you think of Rice today and really this series so far?”

Bellinger: “He seems locked in. He’s so talented. Mechanically he’s good. He’s got a great approach. He knows what he wants to do every at-bat. And right now it’s clicking for sure.”

Looking At Rice

GettyCody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 2026 All-Star is currently batting .261 with 133 hits, 36 home runs, 88 RBIs, 89 runs and three stolen bases in 136 games.

At 27, Rice has become one of the best hitters in the American League.

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 s congratulated in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double hit by Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

On the other side, Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The former MVP has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years at the MLB level.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .264 with 113 hits, 12 home runs, 62 RBIs, 61 runs and 10 stolen bases in 115 games.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 05, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They have gone 44-30 in 74 games on the road away from the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Ben Rice Statement

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