New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Ben Rice Statement

On Saturday, the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres by a score of 5-1 in California.

With the win, they tied up the series at 1-1.

The two teams will finish the series on Sunday afternoon.

Cody Bellinger Makes Ben Rice Statement

Ben Rice finished Saturday’s victory with three hits and two walks.

After the game, Cody Bellinger was asked about Rice (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What do you think of Rice today and really this series so far?”

Bellinger: “He seems locked in. He’s so talented. Mechanically he’s good. He’s got a great approach. He knows what he wants to do every at-bat. And right now it’s clicking for sure.”

Looking At Rice

Rice is in the middle of his third season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 2026 All-Star is currently batting .261 with 133 hits, 36 home runs, 88 RBIs, 89 runs and three stolen bases in 136 games.

At 27, Rice has become one of the best hitters in the American League.

Looking At Bellinger

On the other side, Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

The former MVP has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs over 10 years at the MLB level.

Right now, Bellinger is batting .264 with 113 hits, 12 home runs, 62 RBIs, 61 runs and 10 stolen bases in 115 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They have gone 44-30 in 74 games on the road away from the Bronx.