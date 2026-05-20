Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Made Feelings Clear On Playing At Yankee Stadium

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a 5-4 win on Tuesday.

Cody Bellinger finished with one hit and one walk.

Bellinger Made Feelings Clear On Playing At Yankee Stadium

Bellinger had been coming off a game (on Monday) where he had two hits with a home run.

He was recently asked about playing at Yankee Stadium (via SNY’s Yankees Videos).

Bellinger: “Feel good here… I love playing here. The atmosphere is amazing… For me, just try to take it day by day, at-bat by at-bat, don’t get too high or low and just keep on playing.”

Bellinger is currently batting .272 with 47 hits, six home runs, 32 RBI’s, 30 runs and five stolen bases in 48 games this season.

He is in his second season playing for the franchise.

Social Media Reacts To Bellinger’s Play In The Bronx

Here’s what people have been saying about Bellinger:

Erik Boland (on May 18): “Two-run HR for Cody Bellinger ties this one at 5-5 in the seventh. Has had an overall terrific season, especially in games at Yankee Stadium”

@pamsson (on May 18): “Cody Bellinger is damn near a hall of famer in Yankee Stadium. Haha”

@LFNJSinner (on May 18): “The right park for the right player.”

@achanecruz54 (on May 18): “he’s home and he’s a yankee forever”

Bellinger has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series Championship.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They are an outstanding 16-6 in the 22 games they have played in the Bronx.

Following two more games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.