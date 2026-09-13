Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Heartfelt Post

  • 377 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (at home) in the Bronx.

With the victory, the Yankees won the series 2-1.

Cody Bellinger finished with no hits in four at-bats.

That said, he hit two home runs during the series.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, Bellinger made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Every baseball story starts somewhere. For me, first memories being in MLB dugouts with my dad, are a big part of why I fell in love with this game. I’m excited to help New York Life celebrate those first-game memories and the moments that stay with us long after the final out.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@not_frias_1: “Your body is with the Yankees, but your soul is with the Dodgers.❤️”

@pedro_mc24: “You’re a Dodger for life.🔥”

@yeahcontrary1: “So well said Cody”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his double in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@rich.snook.3: “You are a great baseball player ⚾️💪”

@enxdixe: “You will always be my favorite dodger player in the whole entire world no matter what I literally named my cat after you you are so important to me you really do inspire me”

@kwame.siegel: “King of New York 👑”

Looking At Bellinger

GettyCody Bellinger #35 (R) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees (and 10th in the MLB).

He has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP Award.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone 86-63 in 149 games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

2 Comments

New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Heartfelt Post

Notify of
2 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x