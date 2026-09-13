New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 2-0 (at home) in the Bronx.

With the victory, the Yankees won the series 2-1.

Cody Bellinger finished with no hits in four at-bats.

That said, he hit two home runs during the series.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Heartfelt Post

After the game, Bellinger made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Every baseball story starts somewhere. For me, first memories being in MLB dugouts with my dad, are a big part of why I fell in love with this game. I’m excited to help New York Life celebrate those first-game memories and the moments that stay with us long after the final out.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@not_frias_1: “Your body is with the Yankees, but your soul is with the Dodgers.❤️”

@pedro_mc24: “You’re a Dodger for life.🔥”

@yeahcontrary1: “So well said Cody”

@rich.snook.3: “You are a great baseball player ⚾️💪”

@enxdixe: “You will always be my favorite dodger player in the whole entire world no matter what I literally named my cat after you you are so important to me you really do inspire me”

@kwame.siegel: “King of New York 👑”

Looking At Bellinger

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees (and 10th in the MLB).

He has also had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

In 2019, Bellinger won the National League MVP Award.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first-place in the American League East.

They have gone 86-63 in 149 games this year.