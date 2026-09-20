Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement After Diamondbacks Loss

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees looks on during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 5-3.

Cody Bellinger finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

After the game, Bellinger met with the media (via YES Network).

He gave several honest answers.

Reporter: “Offense kind of quiet tonight. Just what caused you guys to be shut down, especially early on?”

Bellinger: “Pfaadt did a pretty good job today. I think he pitched well. We had a few chances early on. Balls ended up in some gloves. And just a tough one today.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Reporter: “How big a deal was winning the division? Teams have won from the wild card.”

Bellinger: “Obviously the goal is win the division, rest your guys, get those extra off days. And that’s always goal number one. Ultimately World Series champions have come out of the wild card. So keep on fighting for the division and just keep on rolling.”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

Reporter: “Considering you guys have been without Aaron for a lot of the year, Giancarlo for almost the entire year, is there still some proudness of where you guys are at generally speaking?”

Bellinger: “Yeah. Something I love in here. There’s no excuses. Everyone in here show up to win. Got a few more games left and we just gotta keep on rolling.”

Looking At the Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees high fives Austin Wells #28 after Wells hit a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have one more game with the Diamondbacks (on Sunday).

On Tuesday, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement After Diamondbacks Loss

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x