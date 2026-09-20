Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement After Diamondbacks Loss

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Yankees lost by a score of 5-3.

Cody Bellinger finished with no hits in four at-bats.

Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement

After the game, Bellinger met with the media (via YES Network).

He gave several honest answers.

Reporter: “Offense kind of quiet tonight. Just what caused you guys to be shut down, especially early on?”

Bellinger: “Pfaadt did a pretty good job today. I think he pitched well. We had a few chances early on. Balls ended up in some gloves. And just a tough one today.”

Reporter: “How big a deal was winning the division? Teams have won from the wild card.”

Bellinger: “Obviously the goal is win the division, rest your guys, get those extra off days. And that’s always goal number one. Ultimately World Series champions have come out of the wild card. So keep on fighting for the division and just keep on rolling.”

Reporter: “Considering you guys have been without Aaron for a lot of the year, Giancarlo for almost the entire year, is there still some proudness of where you guys are at generally speaking?”

Bellinger: “Yeah. Something I love in here. There’s no excuses. Everyone in here show up to win. Got a few more games left and we just gotta keep on rolling.”

Looking At the Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-65 record in 154 games.

They have one more game with the Diamondbacks (on Sunday).

On Tuesday, the Yankees will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.