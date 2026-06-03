Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Makes Honest Statement After Aaron Judge News

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in the Bronx).

They lost by a score of 9-4.

Aaron Judge was out of the lineup, as he is currently dealing with an injury.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “The Yankees are saying that Aaron Judge’s bone bruise is in his right ribs. He feels it in his right shoulder.”

Bellinger Makes Honest Statement After Judge News

Following the loss, Cody Bellinger was asked about Judge.

Bellinger (via SNY Yankees): “Huge loss in the lineup… We all gotta pick it up around him… Tough game today, and we gotta come out tomorrow and be ready to play.”

Bellinger finished Tuesday’s loss with two hits and one stolen base.

He is in his second season with the franchise.

Right now, the former MVP is batting .274 with 59 hits, eight home runs, 38 RBI’s, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 59 games this season.

Looking At Judge’s Situation

It’s still unclear how much time the three-time MVP will miss.

He is currently batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

After the game, Aaron Boone provided the latest update on Judge.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “After meeting with team physician Dr. Ahmad, there’s nothing new on Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone said. He is expected to see a specialist tomorrow, though.”

Yankees Right Now

With their loss on Tuesday, the Yankees dropped to 36-24 in 60 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 1.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Over the last ten games, the Yankees have gone 6-4 (and they are 17-10 in 27 games at home).

After two more games against the Guardians, they will remain in the Bronx to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.