New York Yankees Manager Makes Cody Bellinger Statement After Mets Game

On Friday night, the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets by a score of 6-4 (in the Bronx).

Cody Bellinger finished with two hits, including one home run and three RBIs.

New York Yankees Manager Makes Cody Bellinger Statement

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Bellinger (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What did you think of Bellinger? The son of a 2001 Yankee and a firefighter wearing the FDNY cap, getting the big hit?”

Boone: “Yeah, it was very cool. Great at-bat there. I think it was probably ball four, but that’s the beauty of Belly too. Just riding out that breaking ball. Such a good swing on that pitch where he’s able to stay back after he put one in the hole his first time up. But that felt like a little bit of an exhale moment, like we’re off and running. But credit the Mets. They were able to hold us down and climb back into it.”

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season playing for the Yankees.

The former MVP (and World Series Champion) has also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Bellinger on Friday:

@TalkinYanks: “THREE-RUN HOMER CODY BELLINGER! 4-1 YANKS!”

@Chris_NYY28: “The Yankees are playing tremendous baseball right now. Garcia, Jones, Bellinger, etc. Its a really good mix of players right now around Judge.”

@SNY_Mets: “This Cody Bellinger home run is the first time Nolan McLean has allowed a home run on a curveball in his MLB career”