Cody Bellinger Takes Subtle Shot at Yankees Teammate Aaron Judge

There could be trouble in paradise with the New York Yankees.

New York has one of the top teams in the MLB this season, and that is without star hitter Aaron Judge on the injured list. However, despite Judge being considered one of, if not the best hitter in baseball, it appears his teammate, Cody Bellinger, disagrees.

Instead, during the MLB All-Star week, Bellinger praised his former teammate, Juan Soto, as the best hitter in baseball, not Judge.

“I think Juan Soto is the best bat in the game. Consistent at-bat every single game. Just so consistent. He’s so good, man,” Bellinger said.

It is a surprising take from Bellinger, as he didn’t call Judge the best bat in the game. However, in Bellinger’s defense, the reporter specifically asked about Soto and his bat, but Bellinger still decided to call him the best bat in the MLB.

After Soto left the Yankees, New York fans didn’t like him, so fans won’t like Bellinger’s comment about not calling Judge the best bat in baseball.

Yankees Fans Unhappy With Bellinger’s Comments

After Bellinger called Soto and not Judge the best bat in baseball, Yankees fans weren’t thrilled.

“Am I hearing this right… am I reading this right… Cody Bellinger says Juan Soto is the best hitter in MLB over his TEAMMATE Aaron Judge??,” a fan wrote.

“Can you imagine if Soto said this about Judge, the reaction from this app?,” a fan wrote.

“Teammates with Judge btw,” a fan added.

“Do Judge and Bellinger hate each other?,” a fan wrote.

Many fans also believe that Bellinger’s comments could cause quite a stir with New York media and create a distraction that isn’t necessary.

“it is true. but george steinbrenner is still rolling over in his grave,” a fan wrote.

“Yup. He sure said it. I guess the question is – Was there any other context that was left out?,” a fan added.

Judge’s first otherworldly year came at an age that Soto is still 3 years away from turning,” a fan wrote.

“Guy who plays with Aaron Judge says former Yankee, now Met, has the best bat in the game,” a fan added.

Bellinger’s statement caused quite a stir, and whether or not he will have to address it later on is unclear. But Yankees fans aren’t happy with Bellinger calling Soto the best bat in the MLB.

Yankees Looking to Upgrade Roster

As for the Yankees, New York is one of the top teams in baseball and will look to bolster the roster.

New York has widely been linked to upgrading at catcher and in the bullpen. Yankees GM Brian Cashman, meanwhile, said he’s open-minded to anything.

“I think we’re open-minded at the Deadline to try to improve ourselves, period, end of story,” Cashman said. “We’ll evaluate what’s available and try to push in on anything that makes sense, whether it’s pitching or offense.”

The Yankees could also get Aaron Judge back soon, which will help New York’s offense.

New York is 54-42 and 3 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.