New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - APRIL 12: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with Ben Rice #22 during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 12, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
From Bryan Hoch on MLB.com: Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time.
The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.
“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”
Yankees star designated hitter Ben Rice, who hit his 39th home run of the season on Friday, was asked about Judge’s injury after the Yankees’ 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Makes Statement on Aaron Judge’s Injury
“It’s a tough blow. Tough blow for us to take,” Rice said. “Obviously, we were missing him for a long time there so this one is especially hard to swallow; him just being back for a brief period and now already being gone. We have no choice but to just keep playing hard and keep doing out thing.”
, Judge will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.
Looking at Aaron Judge
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees star Ben Rice was asked about Aaron Judge's injury after Friday's win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News