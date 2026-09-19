New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury News

The New York Yankees announced they will place Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

From Bryan Hoch on MLB.com: Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time.

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.” Yankees star designated hitter Ben Rice, who hit his 39th home run of the season on Friday, was asked about Judge’s injury after the Yankees’ 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Makes Statement on Aaron Judge’s Injury

“It’s a tough blow. Tough blow for us to take,” Rice said. “Obviously, we were missing him for a long time there so this one is especially hard to swallow; him just being back for a brief period and now already being gone. We have no choice but to just keep playing hard and keep doing out thing.”

, Judge will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.

Looking at Aaron Judge