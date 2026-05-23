New York Yankees Star Ben Rice Gets Big News Amid Breakout Season

Ben Rice’s breakout season with the New York Yankees is now showing up somewhere other than the box score.

SportsCardInvestor named Rice the No. 2 rising card-market player in its latest “top five cards” analysis, pointing to the Yankees slugger’s power surge and growing national attention as reasons collectors are chasing his market. The outlet highlighted several Rice cards moving up, including his 2025 Topps Chrome rookie autograph, rookie refractor and Radiating Rookies cards.

That is not random collector hype. Rice has turned himself into one of the most productive hitters in baseball through the first two months of the season. ESPN listed Rice with a .287 batting average, 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a 1.017 OPS, tied for the best OPS mark in MLB at the time of its update.

For a Yankees team trying to keep pace in a tightening American League East race, Rice’s rise has become one of the most important developments of the season.

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Ben Rice’s Yankees Breakout Is Driving More Than Card Prices

SportsCardInvestor framed Rice as one of the hottest young baseball names in the hobby, noting that he had already appeared on its list more than once this season. The reason was straightforward: Rice’s bat keeps forcing attention.

The outlet specifically cited Rice’s go-ahead two-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave him 16 home runs on the season. Rice’s blast broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 5-4 win over Toronto on May 19 and marked his fourth homer in eight games.

That kind of swing is exactly why the card-market note matters as a Yankees story. Collectors tend to move quickly when a player’s production starts to look less like a hot streak and more like a season-shaping breakout.

SportsCardInvestor said Rice’s 2025 Topps Chrome rookie autograph in raw condition had climbed to $212 after selling for as little as $100 in April. The outlet also said his 2025 Topps Chrome rookie refractor in PSA 10 condition had reached $325 after selling for only $125 in April.

Those numbers are hobby-specific, but the message is broader: Rice’s profile is changing fast.

Rice Has Become a Needed Force in the Yankees Lineup

The Yankees have needed that kind of internal surge.

New York entered May 23 at 30-22 and second in the AL East. Rice’s 16 home runs and .287/.383 slash line were among the biggest reasons the Yankees remained in position despite uneven stretches.

The timing matters, too. The Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 22, falling 5.5 games behind Tampa Bay in the division. The Rays have improved to 4-0 against the Yankees this season.

That makes Rice more than a pleasant surprise. He is becoming a central part of how the Yankees can close the gap.

Aaron Judge remains the face of the franchise, but Rice’s emergence gives New York another left-handed power source capable of changing a game with one swing. His production also gives manager Aaron Boone more lineup flexibility, especially if Rice continues to impact games as a first baseman, designated hitter or matchup weapon.

The Card-Market Surge Reflects a Bigger Yankees Reality

Card prices can be volatile, and SportsCardInvestor made a point elsewhere in its rundown that hot cards can cool quickly. That caveat applies to Rice, too.

But the Rice surge is not built on one viral moment. It is being fueled by a real statistical leap.

Rice’s 16th homer was not a late-game blast in a blowout. It was a go-ahead swing in a one-run Yankees win. MLB’s official highlight page described the homer as a two-run shot to right-center that put New York ahead 5-3 in the fifth inning against Toronto.

That is the kind of moment that converts production into belief.

The Yankees already knew Rice had power. He hit three home runs in a game against the Boston Red Sox as a rookie in 2024, a performance that put him in rare franchise territory. But this season is different. Rice is not just flashing upside. He is stacking impact games, climbing leaderboards and becoming one of the players opposing pitchers have to plan around.

That is the “big news” behind the card-market jump.

Collectors are reacting to what Yankees fans are watching every night: Rice is no longer just an interesting young bat. He is one of the most dangerous hitters in New York’s lineup, and his breakout is becoming harder to dismiss.