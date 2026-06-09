New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change Before Guardians Game

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will resume action with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Monday.

Ben Rice (who started at first base) finished with two hits, two walks and two runs.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/9 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones RF A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C G. Cole SP”

Rice has been moved to DH for Tuesday’s game.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .304 with 66 hits, 18 home runs, 45 RBI’s, 49 runs and two stolen bases in 60 games.

He will likely make his first career MLB All-Star Game this season.

Social Media Buzzing Over Rice

Here’s what people have been saying about Rice:

Erik Boland: “Ben Rice with another outstanding at-bat. Fouled off a couple of two-strike pitches and lines a single to right. Raises his average to .304 and OPS to 1.039”

@TheBronxTake1: “This Ben Rice base hit from last night isn’t getting enough love. He put up a VERY good at-bat vs Gaddis and stayed on a disgusting changeup that allowed Goldy to tie the game the next batter. These are the type of AB’s that separate a good and great hitter”

@MissYankee: “Ben Rice is in the top five in the AL in Batting, RBI’s Slugging and HRs. He is an All Star.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into play as the second-place team in the American League East with a 39-26 record in 65 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 20-14 in 34 games on the road).

After their series in Cleveland, the Yankees will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.