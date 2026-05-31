4x New York Yankees All-Star Makes Honest Derek Jeter Statement

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Athletics in Sacramento, California.

They won the first game (on Friday) by a score of 8-2.

The Yankees are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

4x Yankees All-Star Makes Derek Jeter Statement

Saturday is also the 31-year anniversary from when Yankees legend Derek Jeter got his fist hit in the MLB.

During the YES Network pregame show, four-time Yankees All-Star Dellin Betances spoke about Jeter.

Betances: “In that clubhouse, people thought he was like Michael Jordan… The attention he got in the clubhouse was phenomenal… Something that I will always remember about Derek Jeter, is just the way he treated all the players. He was always great.”

Jeter spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career in New York.

He was named to 14 MLB All-Star Games (and helped the Yankees win five World Series Championships).

Over 2,747 career games, Jeter batted .310 with 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBI’s, 1,923 runs and 358 stolen bases.

Jeter retired after the 2014 season.

He is widely seen as one of the best five leaders in recent sports history.

Currently, the 51-year-old works for FOX Sports.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum wrote (on July 9, 2025): “Fourteen years ago today, @derekjeter etched his name in history as the first player to record 3,000 career hits in @Yankees pinstripes and the second to reach the feat with a home run.”

Looking At Betances

Betances had a short prime, but he was briefly one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

The 38-year-old made four straight All-Star Games from 2014-17.

He spent the final two seasons of his 10-year career with the New York Mets.

Current Yankees

The Yankees are one of the best teams in the MLB with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

They have made the playoffs in eight out of the last nine years.

That said, the Yankees have been unable to win a title since Jeter was on the team (2009).