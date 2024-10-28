Yankees Linked to 2-Time Cy Young Winner Predicted to Land $105 Million Deal

The New York Yankees are trying to fight back in the World Series after dropping their first two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But soon enough, the Bombers will start figuring out how to build their 2025 roster. Could free-agent hurler Blake Snell be a fit for New York’s rotation?

On October 24, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden shared potential landing spots and contract predictions for 45 players who could reach free agency in November. He named the Yankees among the “best team fits” for the two-time Cy Young Award winner. They were joined by the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

Snell was looking for a long-term deal last winter, but it never happened. He settled on a two-year $62 million deal with the Giants, which was finalized on March 20. His first six starts of 2024 led to a 0-3 record with a 9.51 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. He returned from the injured list on July 9 and turned his season around. Snell’s final 80.1 innings resulted in a 5-0 record with a 1.23 ERA and 114 strikeouts.

The southpaw is expected to exercise his opt-out clause when the opportunity presents itself. Bowden is predicting the Scott Boras client will sign a three-year, $105 million deal.

The Yankees Pursued Blake Snell Last Winter

Having the Yankees connected to Snell as he approaches free agency might feel like a familiar story. That’s because the southpaw was linked to the Bombers as a potential landing spot last winter on several occasions.

The Bombers were also one of the only teams rumored to extend an official contract offer to the left-handed ace. It was worth $150 million, far from the $200-plus million asking price Boras and Co. tried to get.

Instead of trying to negotiate and find a middle ground to bring Snell to the Bronx, general manager Brian Cashman made a quick pivot. He instead signed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal.

How Snell Could Fit Into the Yankees’ 2025 Rotation

Questions must be answered this winter regarding the Yankees’ 2025 rotation. The biggest one of all is staff ace Gerrit Cole. He can opt out of the final $144 million of his $324 million deal. Bowden is predicting he won’t, though.

Most of the 2024 group is slated to return, which includes Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil and Nestor Cortes. However, Cortes has been considered New York’s top offseason trade chip. So, some space could be made for Snell if the Yankees want to pursue it again. Cortes is estimated to earn $7.7 million in his final year of arbitration.