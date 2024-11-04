Yankees Rival Surprisingly Viewed as Real Suitor for Juan Soto

Juan Soto is officially a free agent and is perhaps the biggest one in Major League Baseball history. The New York Yankees will have plenty of competition for the slugger, as there are multiple rival teams expected to be interested in signing him.

Regarding Soto, who’s expected to get a contract of at least $500 million, only a handful of teams around Major League Baseball could realistically offer him that type of money. That doesn’t mean the Yankees will have it any easier, but they shouldn’t expect him to have 20-plus suitors.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays, who Jorge Castillo of ESPN linked Soto to, are among the suitors for the left-handed hitter.

“Re-signing Juan Soto will be far from a slam dunk for the Yankees. Soto said it himself after Game 5 of the World Series: He’s going to listen to any and all offers. The Mets are viewed as the Yankees’ stiffest challenge for Soto’s services, but other teams loom.

“The Dodgers, Phillies and Blue Jays are expected to at least try,” Castillo wrote on November 4. “The Nationals would love a reunion. The Giants and Cubs could use a franchise cornerstone. Soto is keeping all doors open. He met every expectation — and then some — in the Bronx, but a return is no guarantee.”

Soto signing with the Blue Jays would be a surprise, as Toronto isn’t in a position to compete for a World Series in 2025 after going 74-88 and finishing in last place in the American League East last season.

Soto Has Been Linked to Blue Jays Before

The idea of Soto signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, despite how surprising it may be from a player who should want to win, isn’t out of the question. If the money is there, Soto might be interested.

Soto could welcome playing in Canada, and the Blue Jays might be willing to give him a massive offer.

Jeff Passan of ESPN said he’s curious about how serious the Blue Jays are in signing Soto, as he believes he’s “serious” about joining them.

“One curiosity I have is how serious (the Blue Jays) are about Soto, because I think Soto would be serious about them,” Passan said on November 1 on “Blair & Barker on Sportsnet“.

Losing Soto would be a disaster for the New York Yankees, especially if he left for their division rival.

Soto’s Agent Expected to Drive up Soto’s Price

Scott Boras, Soto’s agent, has been regarded as the best in the sport for a very long time. There’s a reason why he represents many of the game’s best, as he’s done nothing but get his clients paid throughout his career.

Despite the many other stars he’s represented, Soto might be the best ever. With the type of money he’s looking for, Boras could even increase that price for the New York Yankees and others.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN added to Castillo’s comments that Boras “will push the Yankees to financial brink.” That could be a sign that Boras will do whatever he can to make the Yankees pay as much as possible, which might even include him saying the Toronto Blue Jays are interested.

If the Yankees don’t want to lose him to a division rival, that would only improve his price.

“Scott Boras will push the Yankees to the financial brink on this one. And there’s a good chance that strategy will work considering New York finally found balance in its lineup with him. Here’s the bottom line: They need each other.

“Soto’s Hall of Fame track is aided greatly by the dimensions at Yankee Stadium combined with incredible lineup protection with Aaron Judge batting after him,” Rogers wrote on November 4. “On the team’s side, New York is back to square one on offense if it lets him go. Soto will explore the market and give the Yankees a chance to match or exceed. They will. Before then, expect a half-dozen teams to poke and prod.”