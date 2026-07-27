New York Yankees Announce Bold Anthony Volpe Decision Before White Sox Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, the Yankees lost Sunday’s game by a score of 11-4.

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with two hits, one walk and one RBI.

Yankees Make Bold Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/27 M. Schuemann LF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero 3B S. Jones CF A. Sánchez C M. Fried SP”

Volpe remains at the 5th spot in the order to open up their series with the White Sox.

The 25-year-old has moved around in the lineup a lot this season.

He comes into the series batting .250 with 38 hits, one home run, 16 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 50 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@yankeesguy93: “Yankees need lineup help asap”

@shell895: “Why do they keep playing Caballero at 3rd? They haven’t figured out that we need defense? And McMahon WAS hitting better. Grrr. And Volpe is in again. Sigh. JUST WIN FFS!!!!!”

@CantH0LDMe: “Just get my guys back healthy because these lineups reek”

@knicks2028: “The Schue batting leadoff is hilarious”

@SSI_Siouxland: “Damn, Volpe batting 5th and you are in a pennant race…unbelieveable”

Max Mannis: “It’s a little pathetic that I got kinda excited to see leadoff Schuemann”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They are currently 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).