Yankees Urged to Make Bold Decision on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees could make a surprising decision on Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

The Yankees have a couple of needs ahead of the deadline, as adding a catcher and bullpen help is among them. However, New York could make another internal decision on Chisholm, who has struggled this season.

Yankees insider Brendan Kuty of The Athletic believes New York should take away some playing time from Chisholm and make him a platoon player.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. has just a 74 wRC+ versus lefties this year, the third worst among Yankees regulars (Ryan McMahon, 57 wRC+; Austin Wells, 8 wRC+) and the worst among Yankees regulars who don’t have a platoon partner. It might be time to give Chisholm’s plate appearances versus lefties to someone else. The Yankees have options,” Kuty wrote.

“They seem to like Schuemann, who has a 158 wRC+ in 32 plate appearances versus southpaws and whose barrel (13.5 percent), chase (19 percent) and walk (16.2 percent) rates are all indicators of an improved approach. They could also platoon Chisholm with José Caballero, who’s a good defender at second base and has a career 109 wRC+ versus lefties (though that number this year is just 82 wRC+).”

Chisholm becoming a platoon player would be a blow to his ego and would hurt his contract this offseason. Yet, if the Yankees are focusing on winning, starting to play Schuemann against lefties makes sense.

Chisholm is hitting .224 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs this season with the Yankees.

Insider is Unsure Chisholm Will Want to Platoon

With Chisholm struggling to hit lefties, Kuty believes Chisholm should be platooned.

However, Kuty admits he isn’t sure if Chisholm will want to be a platoon hitter or how he will handle it.

“The Yankees don’t appear inclined to push the issue of Anthony Volpe playing any position other than shortstop. But they have at least talked about him possibly playing some second base, and he’s worked out there before a handful of games lately. It’s likely too soon to call up top prospect George Lombard Jr,” Kuty added.

“Would platooning Chisholm end up being a problem? The 28-year-old is in a contract year, and it would be a rough look for him going into free agency — and he knows that. Plus, Chisholm has pride (as he should), and it was just last season that he was plenty productive versus lefties (106 wRC+). For Chisholm, the talent is there to hit lefties, but the Yankees would be fair to ask whether he’s run out of time to prove it.”

Although Kuty believes Chisholm should stop playing against lefties, New York doesn’t seem set to play Volpe or anyone else over Chisholm.

Chisholm Vents Frustration on Struggles

With Aaron Judge injured, the Yankees needed some players to step up, but one who hasn’t is Chisholm.

Chisholm’s bat has been an issue all year, and he didn’t hold back on his play.

“I’ve sucked all season. The numbers speak for themselves,” Chisholm said.

It’s a brash take from Chisholm, but he isn’t wrong as he needs to play much better.