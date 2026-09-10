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Yankees Manager Makes 5-Word Statement On Anthony Volpe

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies in their three-game series.

They most recently won by a score of 6-1 on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, news came out that Anthony Volpe is being called up to the MLB.

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote (on Wednesday): “When Jazz Chisholm is placed on the IL, Anthony Volpe will be recalled from AAA. Volpe will join the team tomorrow. Chisholm is still active and will be available to pinch run tonight.”

Boone Asked About Volpe

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news that Volpe is being called up.

He was also asked how he planned to use the 25-year-old (via YES Network).

Reporter: “And what are your plans? Will he be the second baseman regular or rotate?”

Boone: “We’ll see. Day by day.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Manager Makes 5-Word Statement On Anthony Volpe

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