Yankees Manager Makes 5-Word Statement On Anthony Volpe

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies in their three-game series.

They most recently won by a score of 6-1 on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, news came out that Anthony Volpe is being called up to the MLB.

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote (on Wednesday): “When Jazz Chisholm is placed on the IL, Anthony Volpe will be recalled from AAA. Volpe will join the team tomorrow. Chisholm is still active and will be available to pinch run tonight.”

Boone Asked About Volpe

After the game, manager Aaron Boone confirmed the news that Volpe is being called up.

He was also asked how he planned to use the 25-year-old (via YES Network).

Reporter: “And what are your plans? Will he be the second baseman regular or rotate?”

Boone: “We’ll see. Day by day.”