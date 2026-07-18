Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops New Aaron Judge Injury Update During Dodgers Series

The New York Yankees’ scheduled game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Saturday has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Shortly after the news broke that the game was postponed, Yankees fans received a new update on star right fielder Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops New Aaron Judge Injury Update

Judge has been sidelined since early June with a right rib stress fracture.

On Friday, Judge told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that rib re-imaging showed ““some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided another update on Judge’s injury on Saturday.

Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X: “Aaron Boone said a second doctor confirmed that Aaron Judge isn’t ready for baseball activities. They’ve determined he needs to be asymptomatic before that happens.”