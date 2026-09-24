New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement Amid Injury

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays will finish their series in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Wednesday night.

Boone Makes Honest Aaron Judge Statement

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP is back on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on September 22): “MRI taken Sept. 17 in Phoenix revealed strain to soleus muscle, sustained Sept. 16 in Minnesota. Received a platelet-poor plasma (PPP) injection Sept. 21. Has a “moderate grade” strain and is not expected to be active for an AL Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone confirmed Sept. 22.”

On Thursday, manager Aaron Boone spoke about Judge in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

Boone: “Look, we’re at a point of the season where when you hear all season long, this guy’s hurt with this, you usually hear ranges of like four to six weeks, two to four weeks, 10 to 20. They’re ranges for a reason. And obviously we’re at a point of the season where we’re at playoff time almost. So the bottom line is he got ruled out for the regular season as he tries to get going here. He’s doing everything possible that he can to be an option. And the reality is we have several days left and we’ll see where we are when that day comes. When we start the playoffs, if it’s the first round, if hopefully we move on. I can’t answer that. His body will tell us that. And all I know is Judgy’s doing everything he can right now to put himself in play as soon as possible.”

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The future Hall of Famer is batting .241 with 18 home runs and 41 RBIs in 66 games this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 91-67 record in 158 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

After the Rays, the Yankees will host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.