Yankees Manager Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement Before Playoffs

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees were not able to play their final game of the regular season (on Sunday) against the Baltimore Orioles (due to weather).

They wrote (via X): “In coordination with Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees have announced that today’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.”

The Yankees finished the year with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

Ahead of their series with the Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone met with the media (h/t YES Network).

He was asked about Anthony Volpe.

Reporter: “Aaron, how are you looking at second base right now? Is it strictly Jazz, or has Volpe done enough that he can make it a platoon?”

Boone: “Yeah, it’s one of those things I’m considering. Volpe is very much in play. The platoon stuff is in play there. Obviously Jazz is just coming back from the thumb. He was able to get a couple games in. Would have liked another one or two, but the weather didn’t really cooperate this weekend. So Anthony’s put himself very much in the mix to be a part of the equation.”

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Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.

He is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

The 25-year-old finished the regular season batting .245 with 54 hits, two home runs, 28 RBIs, 24 runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games.