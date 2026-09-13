Aaron Boone Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement After Yankees Loss

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 12-2 loss on Saturday.

George Lombard Jr. has no hits in each of his last three games.

He had one walk and one strikeout on Saturday.

Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

After the loss, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Lombard Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “With Lombard, I think he’s 3-for-27 this month. What have you seen in his at-bats? Obviously a rookie being thrust into this is tough.”

Boone: “Yeah. I feel like having competitive at-bats. A little bit of swing and miss on some, or some foul balls on some pitches that he probably gets to handle. That’s like, man, that’s where you got to make your money on. You foul those off. That’s where you turn and you’re just off a tick. I feel like he’s not chasing a bunch. Had a walk today. That’s part of the throes of the season. You’re going to have stretches where he had a big grand slam a few days ago, and you have stretches where you wear it a little bit for a few days. But I don’t feel like he’s too far off with that. But it’s a product of just, in this league, especially as good as these guys are, when you get a pitch to handle, you need to not put a good swing on it. You need to stick it. And that’s probably where you miss here for a few days.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut last month.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .217 with 23 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in 31 games.