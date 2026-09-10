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New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Return

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after striking out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Aaron Judge also returned to the lineup on Tuesday night.

He finished Wednesday’s 6-1 victory with two hits.

Boone Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Return

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees connects a hit in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked for his thoughts on Judge (via YES Network).

Reporter: “You mentioned Judge, two hits for him. I feel like he’s finding his rhythm a little bit at the plate. How encouraging is that?”

Boone: “I feel like both nights, I think it’s all real valuable for him, just continuing to see pitches, see different pitches, have at-bats. I feel like his swing decisions have been pretty good so far. And the more we do it, obviously the more comfortable he’ll get. So good to see him throw a couple knocks out there, though. I think one on a splitter and then turned around a good heater in his last at-bat.”

Social Media On Judge

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. (R) #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Bryan Hoch: “Aaron Judge has his first hit since returning from the injured list, a third-inning single to left field.”

@TalkinYanks: “Aaron Judge finishes with two hits on the night as Jasson Dominguez enters as a pinch-runner”

@YankeeReport_: “Aaron Judge played 8 innings in his second game back after playing 6 last night. He went 2-for-4 with 2 singles, a run scored and a strikeout. Expect him to get tomorrow off as he ramps up.”

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Thursday

GettyAaron Judge #99 and George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have been able to remain one of the elite teams in all of baseball despite being without Judge for most of the season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

On Friday, the Yankees will open up a new series with the New York Mets.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Aaron Judge Statement Amid Return

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