New York Yankees Manager Makes Austin Wells Statement After Red Sox Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the third game of their series with the Boston Red Sox (at Fenway Park).

They lost by a score of 6-1.

Austin Wells finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Yankees Manager Makes Austin Wells Statement

Wells has struggled in a big way this season.

He is currently batting .160 with 26 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and 16 runs in 54 games this season.

After the tough loss, Aaron Boone was asked for his thoughts on Wells (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Do you get the sense that Austin’s struggles are weighing on him offensively, at least?”

Boone: “I have at certain times. I feel like he’s moving the needle right now, believe it or not. Had a really good at bat off the bench last night where he smoked the ball for the one RBI one hopper to Seigler. Had the base hit the night before. He was really struggling there for a while. I feel like he’s gaining a little bit of traction. I know the results haven’t necessarily been there yet and you’re facing another really tough left on left today. Part of that is this kind of stretch we’re going through. But I feel like the move is hopefully starting to gain a little traction and hopefully we start to see a little bit of results.”

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Last year, Wells hit 21 home runs with 71 RBIs.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “Austin Wells is currently batting .160 on the season. Among every Yankee who has had at least 185 plate appearances in a season, only four times has a player finished with a .160 BA or worse. Joey Gallo in 2021 Joey Gallo in 2022 Jim Mason in 1975 Dick Howser in 1968″

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have now lost three straight games to the Red Sox.

They will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday.

That said, the Yankees are still at the top of the American League East with a 48-34 record in 82 games.