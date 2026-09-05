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New York Yankees Manager Makes Cody Bellinger Statement Amid Injury Scare

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 3-2.

Cody Bellinger finished with three strikeouts in four at-bats.

New York Yankees Manager Makes Cody Bellinger Statement

GettyCody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

During the game, Bellinger appeared to get hurt.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Bellinger still seems to be favoring his left ankle after fouling a ball off it earlier in the game, though he saved the game with that catch in the ninth”

Despite the injury scare, manager Aaron Boone did not seem concerned (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Are you concerned at all about Bellinger there? It seemed like he was kind of hopping a little bit still.”

Boone: “Not really. He got it off his foot pretty good. But no, I think we’re okay there. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and everything, but I think I feel pretty good about it.”

Bellinger is one of the most important players on the Yankees.

The former MVP is currently batting .265 with 112 hits, 12 home runs, 60 RBIs, 61 runs and 10 stolen bases in 114 games.

He is also among their best fielders.

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Before the Yankees, Bellinger had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs (over 10 MLB seasons).

He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series title.

Earlier this season, Bellinger was the 2026 All-Star Game MVP.

ESPN wrote (on January 21): “Breaking: Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a five-year, $162.5 million free agent contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. There are opt-outs after the second and third season, plus a no-trade clause.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 s congratulated in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double hit by Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-61 record in 141 games.

They are 43-30 in 63 games away from the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Cody Bellinger Statement Amid Injury Scare

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