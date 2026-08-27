New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Houston Astros (at home) in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday.

Cody Bellinger finished with one hit and two RBIs.

Boone Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Bellinger (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Cody comes up there with the bases loaded and the lefty on the mound. He’s been so good with runners in scoring position. How much confidence do you have when he steps to the plate in that spot, and why do you think he is so good in those situations?”

Boone: “I love him in those spots, whether it’s a lefty, righty, whatever. A ton of confidence. That’s who he is. That’s one of the reasons why we went out and signed him long-term. He does a lot of things really well. He’s an outstanding player, and that’s one of those areas. Generally speaking, he’s going to make good contact and give himself a chance… Probably the biggest at-bat maybe there of the game.”

Looking At Bellinger Right Now

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees (and 10th in the MLB).

He is currently batting .258 with 100 hits, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 55 runs and 10 stolen bases in 105 games.

In addition to the Yankees, the former MVP has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a strong year, as they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

Following Thursday’s game, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.