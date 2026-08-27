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New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees bats against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Houston Astros (at home) in the Bronx.

They most recently won by a score of 9-3 on Wednesday.

Cody Bellinger finished with one hit and two RBIs.

Boone Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Bellinger (via YES Network).

Reporter: “Cody comes up there with the bases loaded and the lefty on the mound. He’s been so good with runners in scoring position. How much confidence do you have when he steps to the plate in that spot, and why do you think he is so good in those situations?”

Boone: “I love him in those spots, whether it’s a lefty, righty, whatever. A ton of confidence. That’s who he is. That’s one of the reasons why we went out and signed him long-term. He does a lot of things really well. He’s an outstanding player, and that’s one of those areas. Generally speaking, he’s going to make good contact and give himself a chance… Probably the biggest at-bat maybe there of the game.”

Looking At Bellinger Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees at bat during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Bellinger is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees (and 10th in the MLB).

He is currently batting .258 with 100 hits, 12 home runs, 58 RBIs, 55 runs and 10 stolen bases in 105 games.

In addition to the Yankees, the former MVP has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have had a strong year, as they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 75-57 record in 132 games.

Following Thursday’s game, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in the Bronx.

Currently, they are 3.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Cody Bellinger Statement

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