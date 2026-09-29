Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement Before Red Sox-Yankees Series

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees (and all of the MLB) were off on Monday.

They also had their final game of the regular season canceled on Sunday.

Therefore, the Yankees have not played a game since Friday night.

Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

George Lombard Jr. will make his playoff debut on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the rookie shortstop when he met with the media on Monday (h/t New York Post Sports).

Reporter: “Where do you think he is compared to where you thought he might be as he heads into the playoffs for the first time?”

Boone: “Ready.”

Reporter: “What gives you that confidence?”

Boone: “Just watching him go through it all these couple of months, how he’s handled himself, how he’s handled success and falling down… I feel like he’s totally equipped for it. You never know how it’s going to go in a game here and there or a series, and baseball is going to baseball a little bit there, but I believe in the skills and the makeup.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in August.

The 21-year-old finished the regular season batting .237 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and two stolen bases in 42 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since 2009.