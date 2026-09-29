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Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement Before Red Sox-Yankees Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees (and all of the MLB) were off on Monday.

They also had their final game of the regular season canceled on Sunday.

Therefore, the Yankees have not played a game since Friday night.

Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

George Lombard Jr. will make his playoff debut on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the rookie shortstop when he met with the media on Monday (h/t New York Post Sports).

Reporter: “Where do you think he is compared to where you thought he might be as he heads into the playoffs for the first time?”

Boone: “Ready.”

Reporter: “What gives you that confidence?”

Boone: “Just watching him go through it all these couple of months, how he’s handled himself, how he’s handled success and falling down… I feel like he’s totally equipped for it. You never know how it’s going to go in a game here and there or a series, and baseball is going to baseball a little bit there, but I believe in the skills and the makeup.”

Looking At Lombard Jr.

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees follows through on a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut in August.

The 21-year-old finished the regular season batting .237 with 36 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and two stolen bases in 42 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They are looking to win their first World Series title since 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Aaron Boone Makes George Lombard Jr. Statement Before Red Sox-Yankees Series

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