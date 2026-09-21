Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement Before Rays Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost the final game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

The Yankees lost by a score of 8-4 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Ballgame over, Arizona wins. 8-4 is your final at Chase Field. The Yankees dropped two of three in the desert. They’re 6 games behind Tampa Bay with 7 to play.”

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Makes Bold Statement

After the loss, manager Aaron Boone met with the media (via YES Network).

He was asked about the upcoming series with the Rays (and how they will manage players being 6.0 games out of first).

Boone: “We’re going to show up and try and win the games on Tuesday… We’ll keep going from there. We’ve been through a lot as a team this year already. And we’ve answered the bell at mostly all the turns. And looking forward to hopefully playing a good week of baseball and building some momentum going into the postseason… We’ll kind of see if we feel like a guy needs a day here. But first things first is we’re going to show up Tuesday and try and kick their butt. Simple as that. And we’ll keep it simple. And then I’ll do what I think is best for the club and for the guys and trying to get us ready.”

Boone is in his 9th season at the helm.

The Yankees have consistently been one of the best teams in the MLB (and reached the 2024 World Series).

That said, they have been unable to win a title since 2009.

Looking At The Yankees On Sunday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 89-66 record in 155 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 47-34 in 81 games on the road).

On Tuesday, the Yankees will be back in the Bronx for a double-header with the Rays.