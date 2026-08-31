New York Yankees Manager Makes Heliot Ramos Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees picked up a huge victory when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 16-1 in the Bronx.

The Yankees took three out of four games in the series.

Heliot Ramos finished Sunday’s game with two hits, including one home run, three RBIs and two walks.

Yankees Manager Makes Heliot Ramos Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Ramos when he spoke to YES Network.

Meredith Marakovits: “When you traded for Ramos, the expectation was that he was going to help you against lefties. For him to have his first Yankee home run, finally faced a bunch of lefties. Just what did you think of his series as a whole?”

Boone: “Great. He was thrown into a tough situation first, going to a new team, and then we’re facing a thousand righties in a row. Bellinger’s on the IL. So to finally get him in some matchups that he’s here for, he had a great weekend. I don’t know how many times he was on base. I know it was a lot all weekend. And I think the biggest blow of the day today with that three-run homer that really sent us off.”

Marakovits: “He said he really needed that one. And you saw the joy as he rounded the bases. For you to just watch that, just describe what that’s like.”

Boone: “He was pretty fired up. I was waiting for a dismount around third. I knew he was pretty pumped. But it was a big homer. And I think all of us obviously are very excited for him because we know what a meaningful role he can play on this team.”

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Looking At Ramos

Ramos was traded to the Yankees (via the San Francisco Giants) earlier this month.

He is currently batting .244 with 85 hits, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 95 games.

In 2024, Ramos made the MLB All-Star Game.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 3: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane.”