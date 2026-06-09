New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Anthony Volpe Statement

On Monday night, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees won by a score of 7-5.

Anthony Volpe was not in the starting lineup, but finished with one strikeout in two at-bats.

Yankees Manager Makes Volpe Statement

In a recent interview with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman (on The Show), Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Volpe.

Boone: “I see talent. I see a tough kid that works his butt off, that’s not afraid of that noise. He hasn’t found his way to the level he expects yet, that we expect him to get to. But he’s also still a very young player that has had a lot of real success… I believe in the person, kind of his will and his ability.”

Volpe had started out the 2026 season in Triple-A.

The 25-year-old shortstop is currently batting .203 with 12 hits, one home run, eight RBI’s, 10 runs and five stolen bases in 18 games.

Social Media Reacts To Boone’s Comments

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@BobbyMilone29: “Volpe is truly the coach’s son This response by Boone is why the fans can’t stand his BS The way the FO protects Volpe is mind-blowing”

@tommyownzall: “Boone as usual is delusional about Volpe. He’s a career .222 hitter with average at best (not sure he is even average) fielding.”

@GerrickJoseph: “Boone isn’t entirely wrong but Volpe has had consistent playing time for 3 seasons. While he is still young, he’s not inexperienced and at some point “working his butt off” has to translate to results. The results so far has been a replacement level player”

Yankees After Monday’s Win

The Yankees are currently 39-26 in 65 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 20-14 in 34 games on the road).