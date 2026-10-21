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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the seventh inning against the New York Mets during Summer Camp play at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They lost the final game (at home) by a score of 4-3 on October 7.

Giancarlo Stanton (who only appeared in 24 regular season games) had one at-bat off the bench.

However, he struck out.

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees gestures before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Stanton is one of the team’s most important players, but continues to deal with injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time over the last few seasons.

On Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone met with the media.

He brought up Stanton.

Boone (h/t JoezMcfly): “Giancarlo comes to mind. Hurt all year and having setbacks. Even had a setback at late as late August or early September… Even in my brain, I thought that’s probably it for the season, and he kept fighting to be a part of the roster at the end.”

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in New York City.

Stanton has now spent nine seasons in the Bronx.

He finished this past year batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base.

In 2025, Stanton (who is 36) hit 24 home runs in 77 games.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows the ball after hitting a two RBI home run against the National League in the fourth inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Stanton had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins (where he won the 2017 National League MVP Award).

Over 17 seasons, he has made five MLB All-Star Games (and won two Silver Slugger Awards).

During the 2024 MLB playoffs, Stanton helped lead the Yankees to the World Series (and won the ALCS MVP Award).

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They had swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

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