New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

The New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They lost the final game (at home) by a score of 4-3 on October 7.

Giancarlo Stanton (who only appeared in 24 regular season games) had one at-bat off the bench.

However, he struck out.

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Giancarlo Stanton Statement

Stanton is one of the team’s most important players, but continues to deal with injuries that have caused him to miss a lot of time over the last few seasons.

On Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone met with the media.

He brought up Stanton.

Boone (h/t JoezMcfly): “Giancarlo comes to mind. Hurt all year and having setbacks. Even had a setback at late as late August or early September… Even in my brain, I thought that’s probably it for the season, and he kept fighting to be a part of the roster at the end.”

Looking At Stanton

Stanton has now spent nine seasons in the Bronx.

He finished this past year batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base.

In 2025, Stanton (who is 36) hit 24 home runs in 77 games.

Stanton had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins (where he won the 2017 National League MVP Award).

Over 17 seasons, he has made five MLB All-Star Games (and won two Silver Slugger Awards).

During the 2024 MLB playoffs, Stanton helped lead the Yankees to the World Series (and won the ALCS MVP Award).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They had swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.