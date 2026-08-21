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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Mitch Garver Statement

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Mitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers looks on against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They won by a score of 6-1.

Erik Boland of Newsday Sports wrote: “Yankees complete a three-game sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Orioles. They’ve won four straight games and eight of their last 12. With Tampa’s loss earlier today, the Yankees are within four of the Rays in the East”

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Mitch Garver Statement

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Recently, the Yankees signed Mitch Garver to a Minor League deal (and he is currently in Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

Before Thursday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Garver.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Aaron Boone was asked about Mitch Garver earlier. He initially reported to Tampa to work with catching coordinator Aaron Gershenfeld on his defense for a week. Boone said “some good strides” were made. But as far as bringing him up, Boone said, “Nothing’s imminent in that regard.””

Garver had been with the Seattle Mariners for the last three seasons.

He appeared in 50 games this year (before getting released).

Looking At Garver

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Players are wearing #21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day.

Garver was picked in the 9th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers (and Mariners).

In 2023, Garver won the World Series with Texas.

GettyMitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

His best season came in 2019 (with the Twins).

That year, Garver batted .273 with 31 home runs.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyLuis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates with manager Aaron Boone #17 after scoring in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 72-55 record in 127 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Mitch Garver Statement

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