New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest Mitch Garver Statement

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They won by a score of 6-1.

Erik Boland of Newsday Sports wrote: “Yankees complete a three-game sweep with a 6-1 victory over the Orioles. They’ve won four straight games and eight of their last 12. With Tampa’s loss earlier today, the Yankees are within four of the Rays in the East”

Yankees Manager Makes Honest Mitch Garver Statement

Recently, the Yankees signed Mitch Garver to a Minor League deal (and he is currently in Triple-A).

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “New York Yankees signed free agent C Mitch Garver to a minor league contract.”

Before Thursday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Garver.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Aaron Boone was asked about Mitch Garver earlier. He initially reported to Tampa to work with catching coordinator Aaron Gershenfeld on his defense for a week. Boone said “some good strides” were made. But as far as bringing him up, Boone said, “Nothing’s imminent in that regard.””

Garver had been with the Seattle Mariners for the last three seasons.

He appeared in 50 games this year (before getting released).

Looking At Garver

Garver was picked in the 9th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers (and Mariners).

In 2023, Garver won the World Series with Texas.

His best season came in 2019 (with the Twins).

That year, Garver batted .273 with 31 home runs.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 72-55 record in 127 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-28 in 69 games on the road).