New York Yankees Manager Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Red Sox Series

On Sunday evening, the New York Yankees got swept in their four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They lost the final game by a score of 5-4 (in the 10th inning).

Yankees Manager Makes Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone made an honest statement when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Boone: “A terrible weekend for us. Love the fight, the come back there. Pressure them in the 9th and the 10th. We did a good job pitching for the most part today… It’s one of those crap moments of the season. Crap times of the season where you have a really rough, rough weekend against a division rival. But you gotta get over it quickly and understand we got a homestand starting tomorrow.”

The Yankees had gone without a hit until the middle of the 8th inning.

They then scored two runs in the 9th to force extras.

In the 10th inning, the Yankees scored another two runs (before allowing the Red Sox to score three to win the game).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Yankees just got swept by the Red Sox in a 4-game series for the first time since 2018. The Yankees are dealing with numerous injuries, but even still, they are much better than this current Red Sox team. An embarrassing weekend to drop them 1 GB of Tampa.”

The Yankees had come into the series at the top of the American League East.

They are now in second-place with a 48-35 record in 83 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 26-20 in 46 games away from the Bronx.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will now return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in the Bronx.

Following three games with the Tigers, they will remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday (after an off day on Thursday).