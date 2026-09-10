New York Yankees Manager Makes Statement On Recently Acquired Slugger

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will look to sweep the Colorado Rockies (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

Luis Garcia Jr. finished with two hits (including one home run).

New York Yankees Manager Makes Statement On Garcia Jr.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Garcia Jr. (via YES Network).

Reporter: “How much has Luis García brought to this team, both hitting and defensively?”

Boone: “He’s such a threat at the plate. And I’ve been really, really impressed with how he’s played first. He’s played it really athletically. A couple in-between hops that he handles tonight easy. The 3-6-3, or the 3-6-1 double plays. It starts with him being quick and efficient and a strong, accurate throw. That’s the only chance you got if you’re going to get a fast runner like that. And credit Will for getting over there, too. But yeah, he’s been really good. And it’s real thunder from the left side. He hits it. You know it. And he’s got that bat-to-ball. He’s a little different than some of our guys in that he’s swinging at a lot more stuff. He’s covering a lot more stuff. He’s not necessarily a guy that’s going to walk a ton, but he knows where the barrel is. And when he hits that thing, it’s loud.”

Looking At García Jr.

García Jr. is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees after getting traded (via the Washington Nationals) last month.

Right now, he is batting .288 with 135 hits, 29 home runs, 89 RBIs, 64 runs and five stolen bases in 135 games.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on August 2: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.