Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops New Aaron Judge Injury Update During Dodgers Series

The New York Yankees’ scheduled game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Saturday has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Shortly after the news broke that the game was postponed, Yankees fans received a new update on star right fielder Aaron Judge.
New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Drops New Aaron Judge Injury Update
Judge has been sidelined since early June with a right rib stress fracture.
On Friday, Judge told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that rib re-imaging showed ““some progress, some healing going on, but not fully healed. So we’re still waiting on one more doctor to take a look at it, kind of see how we progress forward the next couple weeks. But definitely a positive sign that we’re seeing some healing.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided another update on Judge’s injury on Saturday.
Via ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X: “Aaron Boone said a second doctor confirmed that Aaron Judge isn’t ready for baseball activities. They’ve determined he needs to be asymptomatic before that happens.”
New York Yankees Missing Aaron Judge
The Yankees defeated the Athletics 13-8 on May 31, Judge’s last game since being placed on the IL.
New York has gone 18-20 in Judge’s absence.
During that span, New York has ranked 24th in runs (158) and 25th in wRC+ (92).
It’s difficult not to imagine the Yankees would be in a better spot if Judge weren’t hurt. Granted, New York still has the second-best record in the American League at 54-43.
However, the Rays are the best team in the American League, holding a 2 1/2 game lead over the Yankees for first place in the American League East.
New York Yankees Amid Series With Dodgers
The Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers began a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.
The Dodgers took Game 1 of the series with a 2-1 victory. Right-hander Gerrit Cole pitched well, allowing just two earned runs on a two-run homer to Max Muncy in the seventh inning.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, the Muncy home run was enough for the Dodgers to win the game. Jasson Dominguez scored the Yankees’ lone run in the fourth inning on a passed ball.
The Yankees and Dodgers will play a split-doubleheader on Sunday after Saturday’s game was postponed. Game 1 is slated to begin at 12:35 p.m. EDT, with Game 2 scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m. EDT.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops New Aaron Judge Injury Update During Dodgers Series