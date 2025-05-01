Red Sox Trade With Rival for MLB’s ‘Best Defensive Catcher’ Could Haunt Them for Years

Perhaps the Boston Red Sox are currently benefitting from the trade, but New York Yankees fans could be holding this one over the heads of their heated rivals for many years to come.

One-on-one deals involving the Yankees and Red Sox are rare. In fact, there have only been nine transactions between the AL East rivals since the beginning of the Divisional Era in 1969.

And when the dust settles from the swap that took place a few weeks before Christmas, the Red Sox could find themselves wishing there had been only eight such exchanges.

On Dec. 11, 2024, Boston sent right-handed pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and $250,000 in international bonus pool money to New York for catcher Carlos Narvaez.

Earlier that same day, the Red Sox acquired staff ace Garret Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a package of prospects that included top catching prospect Kyle Teel. In Narvaez, a 26-year-old career minor leaguer, Boston was filling a sudden depth need for an MLB-ready backup to Connor Wong.

Carlos Narvaez Pleasantly Surprises Boston Following Trade For Prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz

Known more for his defense, Narvaez had a pair of down offensive years in 2022 and ‘23. But he rebounded to bat .254 at Triple-A Worcester, matching what he had previously posted throughout his earlier seasons in the Boston farm system, while earning his best slugging percentage, .412, since rookie league ball in 2016.

“He’s a guy that we’re really excited about,” Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said shortly after the trade. “What we saw out of him in winter ball I think only enhances or reinforces that we think he’s a great complement to Connor.”

Narvaez has been more than that.

With Wong out of the lineup since April 7 after suffering a fractured pinky in his catching hand, Narvaez has been the team’s primary catcher, and although he is only slashing .218/.274/.385 through 78 at bats, the Red Sox coaching staff feels confident with his defensive work behind the plate. So much so that, even with Wong getting close to a return from the injury, manager Alex Cora told reporters Narvaez will continue to get significant playing time.

“Carlos is going to play. He’s going to play,” Cora said. “So we’ll figure out how we’re going to do it. But he’s done an amazing job. Right now he’s the best defensive catcher in the big leagues. He’s putting good at-bats (together). That’s how it works, right? We’re excited to have them both whenever Connor gets here.”

So the trade seems to have worked out in the near term for Boston.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz ‘Ridiculously Impressive’ for High-A Hudson Valley

As for the Yankees, who have Austin Wells and J.C. Escarra at catcher, plus Ben Rice in a pinch, Narvaez was an expendable piece that they were able to flip for a 21-year-old who has been “ridiculously impressive” for High-A Hudson Valley.

In four starts covering 22.1 innings, Rodriguez-Cruz is 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA, 30 strikeouts and seven walks. And the Yankees’ No. 6 prospect has just gotten better as the season goes along.

On April 18, Rodriguez-Cruz threw 6.2 innings against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out nine and walking none. But he one-upped himself in his next start.

In a 3-0 win over the Asheville Tourists April 25, Rodriguez-Cruz took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, finishing with one hit and one walk allowed over 6.1 scoreless innings, with 12 strikeouts. It was just the fourth time ever that a Renegades pitcher had struck out at least a dozen batters.

Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Network’s “Fireside Yankees” podcast said although Rodriguez-Cruz can reach 99 mph, he is more than just a strikeout pitcher, as he boasts a wide assortment of pitches that allows him to induce a lot of groundballs and avoid “damaged contact.”

“Two different fast balls, he’s got a four-seamer, a sinker, he’s got a splitter, which is pretty good, has two breaking balls, a sweeper and a curveball,” Garcia said. “I mean, this guy’s repertoire is beyond deep. He’s got so many pitches, he’s got so much velo, so much movement. I really like this kind of archetype, so I’m really excited to see how he continues to progress.”

On Monday, Rodriguez-Cruz was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. Much to the chagrin of Red Sox fans, it could be just the beginning of his award-winning ways.

“This guy, this guy can be a guy,” Garcia said.