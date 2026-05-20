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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

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BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 14: Pitcher Matt Bowman #50 of the New York Yankees stands on the mound as Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates as he rounds the bases after his three-run home run during the eighth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Fenway Park on September 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota Twins will finish their series with the Houston Astros (at home).

The teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever takes Wednesday’s game will win the series.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Twins

GettyMatt Bowman #51 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a photo during Spring Training photo days at Lee Health Sports Complex on February 19, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale, the Twins released Matt Bowman from their organization.

Aaron Gleeman wrote: “Twins released Triple-A relievers Matt Bowman and John Brebbia. Both pitchers had exercised opt-outs in their contracts, forcing the Twins to either call them up or release them.”

Bowman did not appear in a game for the Twins this season.

That said, he went 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA in 14 Triple-A games.

Bowman’s MLB Career

GettyMatt Bowman #67 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on July 1, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Bowman was picked in the 13th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the Cardinals, Bowman had stints with the Cincinnati Reds (2019) and New York Yankees (2023).

With the Yankees, he appeared in three games.

GettyMatt Bowman #61 of the New York Yankees poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

The 34-year-old has also appeared in games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles (and Twins) over the last few seasons.

He has gone 8-14 with a 4.38 ERA in 231 career games (seven seasons).

There is no question that Bowman could be a good pickup for another team on a Minor League deal.

Every team needs (low-risk) pitching depth.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote: “Matt Bowman was given his release by Twins, likely due to 40-man issues. Bowman posted a 1.69 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 6 walks in 21.1 innings while inducing groundballs at a 54.5% rate with AAA St. Paul. MLB deal elsewhere probably awaits.”

GettyMatt Bowman #51 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after an out to end the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

Twins And Yankees Right Now

The Twins are currently at the third-place team in the American League Central with a 22-27 record in 49 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current MLB Team

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