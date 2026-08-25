Yankees Bench Coach Linked to Astros GM, Manager Positions

Current New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus has been named a potential candidate for multiple openings with the Houston Astros, who moved on from their general manager this week.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic linked Ausmus to the Astros’ vacated general manager role. Houston parted ways with Dana Brown yesterday. Rome also tabbed Ausmus as an option to replace manager Joe Espada. The skipper did not get fired after Brown was let go, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

Ausmus managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 through 2017. He also spent a year as the Los Angeles Angels manager in 2019. Ausmus played with the Astros for 10 of his 18 big-league seasons.

New York Yankees Bench Coach Brad Ausmus Connected to Openings With Houston Astros

As Rome notes, Ausmus nearly earned the Astros’ general manager job when the club moved on from James Click after the 2022 season. He finished second to Brown in the race for the open executive position. Ausmus had served as a bench coach with the Athletics in the previous season. He left that role to pursue opportunities in the front office. After falling short for the Houston GM gig, Ausmus took the 2023 season off. He returned to coaching in 2024 with the Yankees.

Ausmus has a clear link to a prominent member of Houston’s current front office. Former Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell serves as the club’s Senior Advisor of Ownership and Baseball Operations. He has the ear of owner Jim Crane, which could be significant for Ausmus. The former catcher was a teammate of Bagwell’s for several seasons in Houston. They played together on the squad that lost to the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 World Series.

Ausmus In Line For Another Managerial Opportunity

Ausmus made his debut as a manager with Detroit in 2014. He took over for legendary skipper Jim Leyland. The Tigers won 90 games in Ausmus’ first year at the helm. The club was swept out of the playoffs by the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series. Detroit would go on to miss the postseason for the next nine years.

The Tigers completely collapsed in the second season under Ausmus. The club won just 74 games and finished dead last in the AL Central. Ausmus got the team back over .500 in the following season, only to crumble again with a last-place finish in 2017. He was replaced by Ron Gardenhire the following year.

The Angels struggled mightily in Ausmus’ one season in charge. Los Angeles lost 90 games and finished fourth in the AL West. Despite the spotty history, Ausmus is respected in the industry and has paid his dues as a bench coach. His name will continue to pop up for managerial vacancies.