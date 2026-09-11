New York Yankees Quickly Promote 27-Year-Old Before Mets Series

The New York Yankees start their series against the New York Mets on Friday.

The Yankees are entering this series hot, as they just swept the Colorado Rockies in three games during their most recent series. This included New York defeating the Rockies by a 10-3 final score in their most recent game.

The Yankees will now have another pitcher to work with during their series against the Mets, as they have made a last-minute call-up.

New York Yankees Quickly Promote Bradley Hanner from Triple-A

After being demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre late last month, Bradley Hanner is heading back to the show with the Yankees.

The Yankees announced before their series opener against the Mets that they have promoted pitcher Bradley Hanner from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said on X about the roster move: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Bradley Hanner (#93) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2026

Looking at Yankees’ Hanner

Hanner has appeared in three games so far this season with the Yankees, where he has a 0-0 record, a 6.75 ERA, and six strikeouts.

Hanner’s most recent appearance for New York was on Aug. 25 against the Houston Astros, where he allowed one run and struck out three batters in 1.1 innings pitched.

Hanner has spent most of this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though. In 45 games this season with the Triple-A club, he has a 6-3 record, a 2.44 ERA, and 65 strikeouts.

Hanner has had a solid year in Triple-A, so it makes sense that he is getting another chance on New York’s major league roster. Let’s see if he can take advantage of it.