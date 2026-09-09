New York Yankees Predicted to Pursue Pirates 29-HR Star in Free Agency

Despite dealing with a lot of injury trouble this year, the New York Yankees have been having a strong 2026 season. At the time of this writing, they are sporting an 82-62 record and hold the top wild card spot in the American League.

While the Yankees have played well this season, there is a good chance that they will be aggressive in free agency this year. One of their top goals this offseason should be to add another power hitter to their lineup, and they are now being viewed as a fit for one of this year’s top pending unrestricted free agents.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa named the Yankees among the top potential landing spots for Pittsburgh Pirates star slugger Brandon Lowe if he hits the free agent market this offseason.

“One of only 16 players with a 100 OPS+ every season since 2018, Lowe is a middle infielder with 30-homer power, which makes it pretty easy to overlook his contact issues and potentially imminent decline phase,” Axisa wrote. “Super early possible landing spots: Pirates, Yankees.”

Seeing the Yankees being viewed as a potential landing spot for Lowe is easy to understand. The 32-year-old could be a great fit on a Yankees team that could use more power. This would especially be the case if they end up losing fellow second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in free agency this winter.

Looking at Brandon Lowe’s 2026 Season & Why It Could Grab the Yankees’ Attention

When looking at Lowe’s 2026 season with the Pirates, it is certainly fair to wonder if he could get the Yankees’ attention if he hits the free agent market. The two-time All-Star has been excellent for Pittsburgh this season, as he has posted 29 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .258 batting average in 135 games. This comes after he recorded 31 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 134 games with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025.

With numbers like these, Lowe would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the Yankees’ roster if signed. He would certainly give their lineup more pop and could be a nice fit on New York’s roster because of it.

Yankees Signing Lowe Would Come With Some Risk, Though

Although Lowe would have the potential to be a strong addition to New York’s roster, signing him would also come with some risk. Lowe is currently 32 years old, so he is in the later stages of his prime years. Due to this, there is a chance that he could decline as the seasons pass by. Due to this, signing him to a long-term deal would be risky for New York.

Yet, if Lowe is open to a shorter-term deal, it would make a lot of sense for the Yankees to make a serious run at him. It will be interesting to see if they end up being the team that lands him this offseason from here.