New York Yankees Call Up 27-Year-Old Pitcher for Red Sox Doubleheader

The New York Yankees are set to play a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. They will be looking to build off their 1-o win against Boston in their last game by picking up victories in both of Saturday’s games.

Now, ahead of their doubleheader against the Red Sox, New York has called up one of their promising prospect pitchers from their minors.

New York Yankees Pitcher Brendan Beck Called Up to Major League Roster

The Yankees have announced that they have called up pitcher Brendan Beck to their 27th man for their doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The Yankees calling up a pitcher like Beck for their doubleheader against Boston is understandable. New York could use all the pitching depth they can get for it, so having Beck around for insurance is a good idea.

Beck’s 2026 Season So Far With the Yankees

Beck has appeared in two games this season with the Yankees, where he has a 0-1 record, four strikeouts, and a 9.45 ERA. His most recent appearance for New York was on July 4 against the Minnesota Twins, where he allowed five earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched.

Down with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Beck has been very good. In 22 starts for the Triple-A club, he has posted a 9-2 record, a 2.75 ERA, and 133 strikeouts. With numbers like these, it makes sense that the Yankees are giving him another opportunity on their major league roster for their doubleheader against the Red Sox.