Yankees Urged to Trade for A’s All-Star Slugger to Replace Alex Verdugo

The New York Yankees are going through a rough stretch. Outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto the Yankees offense is starting to struggle. Alex Verdugo started the season strong but has slashed .226/.261/.368 since May 8. With the trade deadline on July 30, the Yankees could look to replace him. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller suggested Oakland Athletics‘ Brent Rooker as an option to give the offense a boost.

“He isn’t hurting the offense as much as second base and third base are, but he’s basically a replacement level player for which there are quite a few intriguing replacement options,” Miller wrote of Verdugo.

After starting the season 49-21 the Yankees had the best record in baseball on June 12. However, they have the worst record in baseball in their last 23 games (6-17). While ranking first in runs this season, the Yankees are ranked No. 19 in July.

Brent Rooker Could Give the Yankees’ Offense a Boost

“Oakland’s top slugger has primarily served as a DH this season, but he has played a fair amount of corner outfield in his career,” wrote Miller. Even if he’s a slight step down from Verdugo with his glove in left, no one is going to care in the slightest about that if he brings his .891 OPS with him to the Yankees.”

Rooker has made 117 corner outfield starts in his career. With Stanton serving as the primary DH, Rooker would likely be playing left field if the Yankees were to acquire him. However, his ability at the plate is what would really benefit the team.

Rooker would be a long-term addition to the Yankees as he is arbitration-eligible for three more years. The Yankees “would need to part with some serious prospect capital to get him,” wrote Miller.

Rooker was named an All-Star in 2023 with 30 home runs, a .817 OPS and 69 RBIs. Last season he had a .246 batting average and a 127 OPS+ in 137 games. This season he has raised his average to .282 and already has 55 RBIs.

Rooker’s .903 OPS would be third on the Yankees, behind just Judge and Soto. The current No. 3 OPS on the team belongs to Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is on the injured list and has a .795 OPS.

“At any rate, it’d be fun to add him to the mix right as Giancarlo Stanton is coming back from the IL.”

Rooker will be a popular name at the trade deadline. Many teams may try to poach the All-Star from the struggling A’s. The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping a close eye” on him, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

Brian Cashman on the Trade Deadline

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that the team will “be open-minded to a lot of different things” ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

“We definitely have areas to improve upon and we’ll do our best to do so,” Cashman told reporters on July 9.

In 2022 the Yankees started 61-23 before playing sub .500 the rest of the way. Ultimately, they were swept by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros. This season could shape up to be the same if the Yankees don’t turn things around.

“Thankfully, we got out of the gates really strong, so hopefully that cushion will allow us to work through this, hopefully sooner than later, because it’s gone on long enough,” Cashman said.

In 2022 the Yankees tried to right the ship with the acquisitions of Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Harrison Bader. Those additions did not pan out, but the Yankees will have a similar opportunity to boost a slumping team this season.

“We just got to figure our way through this ourselves, and then hopefully we can add some outside pieces that will benefit us at some point,” Cashman said.