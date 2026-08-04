Brian Cashman Reveals Why Yankees Didn’t Land Tarik Skubal

The New York Yankees were one of several teams heavily involved in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately acquired the back-to-back Cy Young winner from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Following Monday’s trade deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman explained why New York failed to land Skubal and offered insight into the trade talks.

Cashman’s Comments on Skubal Trade

Cashman said the two sides never found common ground on a deal because Detroit asked for players the Yankees were unwilling to include, though he declined to identify those players.

“They set a high price, and we were unable to get them off of what they said might work,” Cashman said. “At the same time, they were communicating that it also might not even win the day.

“They went silent after they got what they were looking for, and then they made that decision. We feel like we didn’t really match up in the end. We weren’t able to compete at that level. But they did have some asks our way that we were unwilling to do — it was a very specific ask, a certain player/players that we weren’t willing to play with in that arena.”

Was trading for Tarik Skubal a possibility for the Yankees? “They set a high price, and we were unable to get them off of what they said might work. At the same time, they were communicating that it also might not even win the day. They went silent after they got what they were… pic.twitter.com/LvcYwUd4Ep — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) August 3, 2026

Yankees Trade Deadline Moves

Although the Yankees didn’t land Skubal, they still made two notable moves to bolster their roster for the second half.

On Sunday, they acquired slugger Luis García Jr. from the Washington Nationals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Yovanny Cruz, Jake Bird, Ben Grable, and Jack Cebert.

Then, in the final hour before Monday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Yankees acquired Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants, sending left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent to San Francisco in return.