Brian Cashman’s Blunt Yankees Admission Puts Austin Wells In The Spotlight

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin the series finale of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Before the game, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on the team’s catching situation.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman Drops Blunt Quote On Catching Situation
Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: “Brian Cashman called his catching situation an “issue, clearly.””
Entering Thursday, the Yankees’ catchers ranked last among all 30 MLB teams in wRC+ (41), 29th in batting average (.173), 28th in on-base percentage (.250) and last in slugging percentage (.252).
While Cashman didn’t directly call out Austin Wells when commenting on the Yankees’ catching situation, the general manager’s quote certainly puts a spotlight on the struggling backstop.
Wells has been New York’s primary catcher this season. Over 62 games, he has been worth -0.4 bWAR with a rough .142/.243/.225 slash line, four home runs, six extra-base hits and 10 RBI.
The other Yankees catchers haven’t been great, either. J.C. Escarra has appeared in 32 games for New York, slashing .188/.239/.271 over 92 plate appearances. Ali Sánchez has appeared in 16 games for the Yankees, hitting .267/.303/.333 in 33 plate appearances.
Yankees May Replace Austin Wells
The Yankees have made it clear they are seeking to add a catcher at the trade deadline. Their top target appears to be Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins, according to USA Today’s Bob Nighengale.
New York Yankees Right Now
It’s no secret that the Yankees are struggling right now. They have lost 11 of their last 13 games.
The main issue for New York during its recent skid has been the lack of offensive production. During their rough 13-game stretch, the Yankees’ offense hit just .166/.218/.287 with a 31.2% strikeout rate. The lack of production from the catching position is a major reason why the club’s offense has hit a skid.
New York’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday displayed how much the offense has been struggling lately. Right-hander Gerrit Cole had a solid start, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, but the offense was no help, collecting just six hits en route to being shut out 3-0 by Tampa Bay.
After last night’s loss, the Yankees’ record fell to 50-42. Most teams wouldn’t complain about being eight games above .500. However, New York is arguably the best team in the AL, leading the league in run differential at +77.
Because of their recent skid, the Yankees have fallen to five games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Rays, who are second in the AL in run differential at +36, have the best record in the AL at 54-36.
The Yankees are still in playoff position, holding the first AL Wild Card spot with a four-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who are in second place in the AL Wild Card standings.
Brian Cashman’s Blunt Yankees Admission Puts Austin Wells In The Spotlight