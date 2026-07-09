Brian Cashman’s Blunt Yankees Admission Puts Austin Wells In The Spotlight

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin the series finale of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before the game, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman commented on the team’s catching situation.

Yankees’ Brian Cashman Drops Blunt Quote On Catching Situation

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: “Brian Cashman called his catching situation an “issue, clearly.””

Entering Thursday, the Yankees’ catchers ranked last among all 30 MLB teams in wRC+ (41), 29th in batting average (.173), 28th in on-base percentage (.250) and last in slugging percentage (.252).

While Cashman didn’t directly call out Austin Wells when commenting on the Yankees’ catching situation, the general manager’s quote certainly puts a spotlight on the struggling backstop.

Wells has been New York’s primary catcher this season. Over 62 games, he has been worth -0.4 bWAR with a rough .142/.243/.225 slash line, four home runs, six extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

The other Yankees catchers haven’t been great, either. J.C. Escarra has appeared in 32 games for New York, slashing .188/.239/.271 over 92 plate appearances. Ali Sánchez has appeared in 16 games for the Yankees, hitting .267/.303/.333 in 33 plate appearances.

Yankees May Replace Austin Wells

The Yankees have made it clear they are seeking to add a catcher at the trade deadline. Their top target appears to be Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins, according to USA Today’s Bob Nighengale.