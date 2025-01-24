Yankees Bring Back From Top Prospect to Soldify Bullpen

The New York Yankees have brought back a familiar name to add to its bullpen.

The Yankees claimed right-hander Roansy Contreras off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on January 23 after the O’s designated him for assignment.

Contreras signed with the Yankees as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic back in 2016. He became one of the team’s top pitching prospects and was the center of the trade in 2021 that brought Jameson Taillon to New York.

However, after the trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Contreras struggled as he lost more than a mile per hour off his fastball. After being out of minor league options, the Pirates ended up designating for assignment in May where the Los Angeles Angels traded for him.

Since the beginning of the offseason, Contreras has been on the Angels, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, and Orioles. He now was claimed by the Yankees and will be on the team’s 40-man roster and looking to compete for a bullpen spot.

In his MLB career, Contreras has gone 10-16 with a 4.72 ERA in 90 games including 33 starts.

Analyst Calls Contreras a ‘Diamond in the Rough’ for Yankees

New York brought back Contreras in hopes of him competing for a bullpen spot.

Contreras is a low-risk option for the Yankees. MLB analyst Jacob Mountz of FanSided called the reliever a ‘diamond in the rough.’

Mountz believes Contreras has the tools to be an impact reliever for the team and a worthy project for spring training.

Contreras will compete with several pitchers for the final bullpen spot in the Yankees’ roster. But, Mountz thinks the former top prospect can regain his form in the Bronx.

New York Adds Another Pitcher

The Yankees already traded for Michael Arias from the Chicago Cubs and now claimed Contreras and Allan Winans.

Winans was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander has been a starter and a reliever in the minors, but he has struggled in the majors.

In his MLB career, Winans is 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA in 8 starts, while in 2024 he went 0-2 in 2 starts with a 15.26 ERA.

Winans will compete for a spot in the bullpen or can be starting pitch depth in the minors for the Yankees.