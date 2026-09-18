New York Yankees Announce Brutal Aaron Judge News Before Diamondbacks Series

Aaron Judge cannot seem to catch a break. Just 11 days after activating Judge from the injured list, the New York Yankees announced they are placing Judge on the IL with 10-day IL with a right calf strain.

From Bryan Hoch on MLB.com: Aaron Judge will be placed on the 10-day injured list tomorrow with a right calf strain, the Yankees say. A corresponding move will be made at that time.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.

New York Yankees to Place Aaron Judge on IL

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after an at-bat against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees removed Judge from Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the sixth inning due to his calf injury.

“I tried to play it off and see how long we can go because these games are important down the stretch,” Judge said. “Talking it over I thought it’d be the right move to come out so we don’t cost the team on the field or cost the team on the basepaths.”

Looking at Aaron Judge

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge missed most the season with a right rib stress fracture. New York placed him on the IL on June 2. He didn’t return until Sept. 7.

Judge struggled after returning from the IL, hitting just .190/.227/.333 with one home run and three RBI over six games.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Before being placed on the IL, Judge hit .248/.375/.533 with 17 home runs and 38 RBI over 59 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has slashed 291/.410/.610 with 386 home runs and 871 RBI. He has won three AL MVP Awards.

New York Yankees Right Now

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the New York Yankees celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees won the first two games of their recent series against the Twins before losing the finale 5-4 in extra innings on Wednesday. They had the day off on Thursday.

The Yankees’ record dropped to 88-64 after the loss. New York is now five games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East. The club has a 5 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the first AL Wild Card spot.

Next, the Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday after an off day on Thursday.