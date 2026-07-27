New York Yankees Announce Brutal Cody Bellinger News Before White Sox Series

The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Monday night.

Before Monday night’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared a brutal update on injured star Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Announce Brutal Cody Bellinger News

Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X: “Grade 2 strain for Cody Bellinger. 4-6 weeks, per Aaron Boone.”

Bellinger has been sidelined since July 26 due to his left hamstring strain.

In 102 games this season, Bellinger has slashed .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI. He represented New York at this year’s All-Star Game.

Bellinger’s injury is a brutal blow for the Yankees. Bellinger is one of New York’s biggest stars, and the team is already dealing with injuries to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. It’s still unclear when Judge and Stanton will return from the IL.

More About Injured New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger

Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees on a five-year, $162.5 million contract this past offseason.

The Chicago Cubs re-signed Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal during the 2023-24 offseason after he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI for Chicago in 2023.

The Cubs traded Bellinger to the Yankees in the 2024-25 offseason. Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs and 78 RBI for Chicago in 2024.

Bellinger, 31, had a strong first season with the Yankees, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI.

Bellinger began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017. He posted 4.0 bWAR with a .267/.352/.581 slash line, 39 home runs and 97 RBI en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Bellinger won the NL MVP Award in 2019 after he posted 8.7 bWAR with a .305/.406/.629 slash line, 47 home runs and 115 RBI for the Dodgers.

Bellinger played with Los Angeles through the 2022 season. He won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in second place in the American League East with a 59-46 record. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by three games. New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot.