New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Message

On Monday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Rays in Tampa Bay.

They won by a score of 5-1.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “The Yankees take the first of four games against the Rays. Yankees win 5-1 and are now 50-40 on the season. Yankees had just three hits tonight, but all three were home runs.”

Yankees Get Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Message

The Yankees have been playing without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney made a bold statement about Judge and the Yankees.

Tierney: “If Aaron Judge doesn’t come back, the Yankees aren’t going to make the playoffs. Like, I now believe that. And where’s the evidence to support the contrary?… I think there’s a chance he doesn’t come back this year. I think there’s a better chance maybe than not. He’s still weeks away from even getting reevaluated. So at the very least he’s not coming in anytime soon to help with this mess.”

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Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

The future Hall of Famer had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 1): “Manager Aaron Boone said June 30 that the slugger may still be a “couple weeks” away from reimaging. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight room work.”